‘Fly Jinnah’ – Pakistan’s new low-cost airline in the offing
Share
ISLAMABAD – Lakson Group, one of Pakistan's leading business conglomerates, and Sharjah-based Air Arabia Group on Friday announced their decision to form of a joint venture to launch “Fly Jinnah”, Pakistan’s new airline.
The proposed joint venture will see the establishment of a low-cost passenger airline serving domestic and international routes from Pakistan.
“Fly Jinnah” will serve the strategic vision of Pakistan’s travel and tourism sector and contribute to the country’s economic growth and job creation, while providing Pakistanis with reliable and value for money air travel, the Air Arabia said in a press release.
Iqbal Ali Lakhani, Chairman of Lakson Group, said: “We are excited to partner with Air Arabia in launching Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier. ‘Fly Jinnah’ will serve Pakistan’s travel and tourism sector and will play a constructive role in contributing to the nation’s economic growth.”
Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said: “We are delighted at Air Arabia Group to partner with Lakson Group on this joint venture to launch Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier. We are confident that ‘Fly Jinnah’ will add value to the air transport sector of Pakistan and directly contribute to the local economy through job creation and the development of travel and tourism sector”.
Fly Jinnah will initially be based in Karachi serving a range of domestic routes across Pakistan and then will expand its route network internationally.
The new carrier will follow the low-cost business model and provide its customer base with a reliable operation and value-driven product.
Work on securing the Air Operating Certificate (AOC) - which allows the airline to start operating - will commence shortly. The launch date, fleet, and destination network will be announced later.
According to IATA, the air transport industry, including airlines and its supply chain along with the tourism spend are estimated to support US$3.3 billion of GDP in Pakistan. In total, 1 percent of the country’s GDP is supported by inputs to the air transport sector and foreign tourists arriving by air.
North Air – New airline launched to boost ... 05:51 PM | 24 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued TPRI (Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration) ...
- Lahore court releases over 90 supects in Minar-e-Pakistan assault case07:48 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- ‘Fly Jinnah’ – Pakistan’s new low-cost airline in the offing07:12 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Turkey relaxes travel, quarantine restrictions for Pakistan nationals06:09 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
-
- Pakistan closes schools again as Covid cases continue to rise05:35 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum's new video goes viral04:33 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold videos set internet on ...03:35 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Is Zara Noor Abbas expecting her first child?01:36 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021