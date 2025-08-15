Watch: Boy climbs wall of Mazar-e-Quaid; arrested by police

KARACHI – In a bizarre attempt to grab attention on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, a young boy sparked public outrage after climbing one of the walls surrounding the historic mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, in Karachi.

The act, which was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media, drew widespread criticism from citizens.

The viral video shows the boy is being detained by police officials for his disrespectful act. It is unclear whether he has been released or still in custody.

مزار قائد کی دیوار پر چڑھ کر توجہ حاصل کرنے والے لڑکے کا ایسا سافٹ ویئر اپڈیٹ ہوا کہ آئندہ وہ دیواروں سے ہی دور رھے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/2aOfz3rtYi — صحرانورد (@Aadiiroy2) August 14, 2025

Furthermore, the video has been shared by a social media user and its authenticity is yet to be determined.

However, many expressed their anger over the disrespect shown towards the final resting place of the founder of the nation, calling for strict action against such behavior.

A day earlier, Pakistan celebrated its Independence Day with patriotism and pride with huge number of people gathering at the Qauid’s mausoleum to mark the day.