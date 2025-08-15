Stringent security measures in place as Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain being observed today

KARACHI – Strict security measures have been taken across the country, including Karachi and Lahore for procession of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in order to avoid any untoward situation.

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions is observed in Islamic month of Safar with religious reverence to remember their supreme sacrifices for the cause of Islam.

Mourning processions are taken out in various cities and towns across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala. Additional measures have been taken for the security of the processions.

KARACHI

In Karachi, the main procession will be taken out From Nishtar Park this afternoon and will be culminated at Imam Bargah Hussainia Iranian kharadar after passing g through traditional route of Numaish Chowrangi, Saddar, Impress market, regal Chowk and M a Jinnah road.

Reports said a total of 11,479 police officers and personnel will be deployed throughout Karachi to ensure peace and safety during the religious observances.

The security plan includes coverage for 642 Imambargahs, where 1,113 officers will be on duty, and 501 majalis (gatherings) where 2,901 personnel will be deployed. In addition, 108 mourning processions (matami juloos) will be guarded by 7,465 officers and personnel.

Roads surrounding the central procession routes will remain completely closed, and enhanced security has been placed around Nishtar Park and adjacent areas.

LAHORE

In Lahore, the main procession will start from Haveli Alif Shah and pass through the main roads and end at Karbala Gamy Shah.

On the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the final day of the Urs of Sufi Saint Hazrat Data Ali Hajveri (RA), Punjab Police has enforced high-security measures across Lahore and the province to ensure peaceful and safe observances.

Inspector General of Punjab Police, Usman Anwar, said more than 37,000 police officers and personnel have been deployed for security duties related to Chehlum processions, majalis (religious gatherings), and Urs celebrations.

In Lahore alone, over 12,000 officers and officials are managing the security of 44 majalis and 14 processions.

Throughout Punjab, a total of 644 majalis and 392 mourning processions are scheduled, with extensive arrangements to prevent any untoward incident.