Rs1500 prize bond draw August 2025 in Faisalabad today: Check winners list online

FAISALABAD – The draw number 103 of Rs1500 Prize Bond is set to be held at Faisalabad office of National Savings Centre today (Friday).

Bondholders from across the region are eagerly waiting to see if their lucky numbers will bring them life-changing prizes.

1500 Prize Bond Winning Amount

This draw offers a grand first prize of Rs1,500,000, along with a second prize of Rs500,000 and multiple third prizes of Rs9,300 — making it an event that prize bond holders don’t want to miss.

1500 Prize Bond Full Winners List

The full winners list of Rs1500 Prize Bond will be shared soon after balloting. Stay updated with Daily Pakistan for complete details.

The balloting event will take place in the presence of officials and the public, ensuring transparency and excitement as the winning numbers are revealed.

National Savings, operating under the State Bank of Pakistan, offers these prize bonds as a popular investment option, giving investors a chance to win big cash rewards instead of fixed interest.

The upcoming draw of Rs1500 prize bond will take place on November 17, 2025.