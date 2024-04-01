Karachi Traffic plan on Youm-e-Ali 2024

KARACHI – Police in port city of Karachi chalked out traffic plan for commuters in accordance with procession of Youm-e-Ali.

The procession will start from Nishtar Park and culminate at Imambargah Hussainian Iranian. The traffic will be redirected towards Soldier Bazar in the early hours of the day.

Traffic coming from Coast Guard and Uncle Saria Chowk will be diverted to Nishtar Road, while traffic from Nazimabad to MA Jinnah Road will be redirected to Nishtar Road from Lasbela Chowk.

Traffic from Liaquatabad to MA Jinnah Road will be diverted to Martin Road and Jail Road from Tin Hatti. Traffic from Stadium Road to MA Jinnah Road will be diverted to New MA Jinnah Road.

People arriving from Super Highway and Gulberg will be redirected towards Liaqatabad No. 10 and Nazimabad No. 2. Traffic will remain suspended near Gurmandar roundabout and commuters will be rerouted to Bahadur Yar Jung Road.

Stern security arrangements have been made in country's largest city for Youm-e-Ali, with thousands of additional police personnel and Rangers assisting in security.

Security experts from law enforcement agencies will also be deployed on 20 buildings along the traditional routes of the procession.