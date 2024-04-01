Fawad Chaudhry secures bail in NAB case

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad High Court on Monday granted bail to Fawad Chaudhry in a fraud case filed by country's anti-graft watchdog.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri approved bail to former PTI leader in the case of misappropriation in construction projects in his home town Jhelum.

After approving bail, IHC issued his release orders as the outspoken politician remains imprisoned in Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

Fawad is not likely to be released today as he remains in custody in multiple cases including those related to May 9 events.