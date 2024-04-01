Search

Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry secures bail in NAB case

01:46 PM | 1 Apr, 2024
RAWALPINDI – Islamabad High Court on Monday granted bail to Fawad Chaudhry in a fraud case filed by country's anti-graft watchdog.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri approved bail to former PTI leader in the case of misappropriation in construction projects in his home town Jhelum.

After approving bail, IHC issued his release orders as the outspoken politician remains imprisoned in Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

Fawad is not likely to be released today as he remains in custody in multiple cases including those related to May 9 events.

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 1 April 2024 Forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 1, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.9
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.61 755.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.14 919.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.86 729.86
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

