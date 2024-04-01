Search

Gold price in Pakistan moves to six-month high after single day gain of Rs2800

01:55 PM | 1 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI –  Gold price in Pakistan on Monday soared to six-month high of Rs237,600 per tola amid record high bullion prices in the global market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Saraf Gems and Jewellers Association shows that gold became costlier by Rs2,800 per tola - hovering at top in the past six months level.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also saw increase of Rs2,401 to Rs203,704, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold rose to Rs186,728.

The gold's upward momentum is attributed to the surge in the greenback, highlighting the close relationship between currency values and gold prices.

Internationally, gold prices moved up by $24 to record $2,278 per ounce.

Gold prices see whooping increase in Pakistan

