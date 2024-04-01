Gold price in Pakistan moves to six-month high after single day gain of Rs2800

KARACHI – Gold price in Pakistan on Monday soared to six-month high of Rs237,600 per tola amid record high bullion prices in the global market.
Data shared by All Pakistan Saraf Gems and Jewellers Association shows that gold became costlier by Rs2,800 per tola - hovering at top in the past six months level.
Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also saw increase of Rs2,401 to Rs203,704, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold rose to Rs186,728.
The gold's upward momentum is attributed to the surge in the greenback, highlighting the close relationship between currency values and gold prices.
Internationally, gold prices moved up by $24 to record $2,278 per ounce.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 1, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
