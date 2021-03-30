Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 March 2021
08:16 AM | 30 Mar, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 105,700 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 90,880 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 83,305 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 97,150 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 105,700
|PKR 1,456
|Karachi
|PKR 105,700
|PKR 1,456
|Islamabad
|PKR 105,700
|PKR 1,456
|Peshawar
|PKR 105,700
|PKR 1,456
|Quetta
|PKR 105,700
|PKR 1,456
|Sialkot
|PKR 105,700
|PKR 1,456
|Attock
|PKR 105,700
|PKR 1,456
|Gujranwala
|PKR 105,700
|PKR 1,456
|Jehlum
|PKR 105,700
|PKR 1,456
|Multan
|PKR 105,700
|PKR 1,456
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 105,700
|PKR 1,456
|Gujrat
|PKR 105,700
|PKR 1,456
|Nawabshah
|PKR 105,700
|PKR 1,456
|Chakwal
|PKR 105,700
|PKR 1,456
|Hyderabad
|PKR 105,700
|PKR 1,456
|Nowshehra
|PKR 105,700
|PKR 1,456
|Sargodha
|PKR 105,700
|PKR 1,456
|Faisalabad
|PKR 105,700
|PKR 1,456
|Mirpur
|PKR 105,700
|PKR 1,456
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-30-Updated ...09:45 AM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan records 100 deaths, 4,084 new cases amid Covid-19 surge08:35 AM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 March 202108:16 AM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Asif Zardari receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine12:15 AM | 30 Mar, 2021
- PM Imran’s aide slams Iffat Omar for ‘jumping queue’ to get ...11:17 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
PM Imran’s aide slams Iffat Omar for ‘jumping queue’ to get vaccinated
11:17 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
- Saboor Aly reveals one thing that most people don't know about Ahad ...09:15 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
- Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey tests positive for coronavirus09:00 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
- Ertugrul star wins hearts for spearheading Karachi blood donation ...06:27 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021