Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 March 2021
Web Desk
08:16 AM | 30 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 March 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 105,700 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 90,880 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 83,305 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 97,150 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 105,700 PKR 1,456
Karachi PKR 105,700 PKR 1,456
Islamabad PKR 105,700 PKR 1,456
Peshawar PKR 105,700 PKR 1,456
Quetta PKR 105,700 PKR 1,456
Sialkot PKR 105,700 PKR 1,456
Attock PKR 105,700 PKR 1,456
Gujranwala PKR 105,700 PKR 1,456
Jehlum PKR 105,700 PKR 1,456
Multan PKR 105,700 PKR 1,456
Bahawalpur PKR 105,700 PKR 1,456
Gujrat PKR 105,700 PKR 1,456
Nawabshah PKR 105,700 PKR 1,456
Chakwal PKR 105,700 PKR 1,456
Hyderabad PKR 105,700 PKR 1,456
Nowshehra PKR 105,700 PKR 1,456
Sargodha PKR 105,700 PKR 1,456
Faisalabad PKR 105,700 PKR 1,456
Mirpur PKR 105,700 PKR 1,456

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 March 2021
08:18 AM | 29 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 March 2021
08:39 AM | 28 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 March 2021
08:15 AM | 27 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 March 2021
08:17 AM | 26 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 March 2021
08:30 AM | 25 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 March 2021
09:36 AM | 24 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PM Imran’s aide slams Iffat Omar for ‘jumping queue’ to get vaccinated
11:17 PM | 29 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr