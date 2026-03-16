Australia, Japan turn down Trump’s plea to send warships to Strait of Hormuz amid Iran war

WASHINGTON – Australia and Japan refused to send their naval warships to secure the crucial Strait of Hormuz, leaving the region on edge amid rising fears of a full-blown conflict.

Australian Minister Catherine King made the announcement, saying the Strait is “extremely important,” but Australia will not play any role to the military mission. “This is not a task we were asked to do, nor is it something we are participating in,” King told media, signaling a clear refusal to align with US-led initiative.

Tokyo echoed this stance as Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told Parliament that Japan has “no intention of starting a maritime security operation” given the volatile situation in Iran.

The decision comes after US President Donald Trump publicly called on NATO allies and other global powers to send warships to patrol the strategic waterway. Trump revealed that he had discussed “policing” the Strait with around seven countries and personally asked China whether it would participate, due to Beijing’s critical dependence on the route for oil transport.

Trump warned that nations relying on the region for energy must “defend their own territory” and hinted that some countries possess mine-laying ships that could assist the US effort. Just days earlier, he had posted on social media, urging China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the UK to send warships to prevent Iran from creating any threat.

UK Ministry of Defence spokesperson said they are exploring “multiple options with allies and partners” to ensure safe navigation. China called for an immediate ceasefire, stressing that uninterrupted energy supply is a shared responsibility, without confirming whether it will respond to Trump’s appeal.

The situation on the ground is increasingly dire as Middle East conflict has entered its 16th day, with U.S. and Iranian statements offering no signs of a ceasefire.

Drone attacks by Iran continue across neighboring countries. In Israel, at least 15 fatalities have been reported, with cluster bombs devastating parts of Tel Aviv. The Israeli military has thousands of targets remaining and continues expanding its operations against Iran.

International Energy Agency has released emergency oil reserves for immediate deployment in Asia and Oceania, while Iran has expressed willingness to discuss passage through the Strait on an individual country basis.