Saudi Arabia raises Minimum Working Age to 21 for Foreign Workers

RIYADH – A new wave of labour regulations in Saudi Arabia is quietly reshaping the lives of foreign workers across the Kingdom.

Authorities are updating job contracts which now comes with stricter expectations, where even a delay in returning from leave or repeated absences can quickly turn into serious consequences. As these new rules take effect, many workers are being urged to pay closer attention, because in this new system, discipline and timing are difference between staying employed and losing a job.

KSA rolled out sweeping and stricter set of labour regulations for foreign workers to tighten discipline and enforcing compliance across all workforce.

Pakistan’s Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment shared update of new framework which introduces firm conditions governing employment, leave, and absenteeism for all foreign nationals working in Saudi Arabia.

Under the updated rules, only individuals aged 21 and above will be eligible to work in the Kingdom. Authorities have also made it mandatory for all employees to strictly comply with the terms of their employment contracts, leaving little room for violations or informal arrangements.

One of the most significant changes relates to leave management. Workers who fail to return on time after their annual leave will now be officially marked as absent, triggering formal consequences under labour law.

The regulations also impose strict penalties for absenteeism. Any worker found absent without prior authorization for 30 consecutive days, or those who accumulate 60 days of intermittent absence, may face termination of their employment contract.

Officials state that the purpose of these measures is to strengthen workplace discipline and ensure tighter enforcement of labour laws for foreign employees across the Kingdom.

Pakistani authorities have urged workers to complete all legal documentation before travelling and to fully understand the revised rules to avoid serious complications abroad.

The development comes amid an intensified crackdown on legal violations in Saudi Arabia. Recent reports reveal that the General Directorate of Passports issued more than 15,000 administrative decisions within a single month, targeting breaches of residency, labour, and border security laws.