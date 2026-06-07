Saqib Chaddar alleges paying $13,000 Tuition Fees for Momina Iqbal’s sister amid blackmail claims

LAHORE – The legal tussle between Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal and Punjab Assembly member Saqib Chaddar continues to deepen as National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency NCCIA probing both parties amid serious allegations of harassment, blackmailing and extortion.

In his written statement, MPA Saqib Chadhar and his wife Sameera Khan alleged transferring around Rs8.3 million into Momina Iqbal’s bank account during the course of their relationship. He also claims to have personally covered extensive travel expenses for both domestic and international trips since their acquaintance in 2020.

The statement further alleges that Chadhar paid $13,000 Australian Dollar for university fees of actress’s sister, Ramsha Iqbal, and claims an additional 10,000 Australian dollars were obtained through what he describes as blackmail.

Chadhar asserts that his relationship with actress turned bitter as Momina was previously married and divorced, information he claims was withheld from him. He also mention that following this revelation, he refused to proceed with marriage and formally ended all ties in August 2025.

The situation takes an even more serious turn in the allegations, with MPA claiming that Momina Iqbal’s mobile phone contained his “personal pictures and videos,” and that unidentified individuals allegedly threatened to leak material online. He further claims he warned the actress and her sister against circulating or misusing such content.

MPA claims that Momina Iqbal was aware of his previous marriage, citing call detail records as supporting evidence, but still allegedly encouraged his wife, Sameera Khan, to pursue divorce.

He also accused actress’s current husband Hamza Habib of issuing alleged death threats, an FIR of which has reportedly already been registered in Chiniot.

Chaddar however dismissed the actress’s complaints submitted to police and cybercrime authorities, calling them “contradictory” and “based on false statements,” intensifying an already deeply personal dispute that has now fully entered the legal and public spotlight.