Pakistanis paid over Rs1.43 trillion in Petrol Levy in last one year

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government raked in over Rs1,430 billion under Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) during first eleven months of the current fiscal year, official documents shows amid sharp rise in energy-sector revenues amid strengthened enforcement and higher levy rates.

The collection is already close to annual target of Rs1,468 billion, with officials expecting additional Rs 100 billion in revenue by the close of the fiscal year, potentially pushing total receipts well beyond projections.

YoY comparisons show that petroleum levy collections are nearly Rs 600 billion higher than the corresponding period last year, underscoring a significant expansion in revenue generation from petroleum products.

Month Petroleum Levy in billion July 157.00 August 103.46 September 112.85 October 143.48 November 148.36 December 162.46 January 108.76 February 120.39 March 139.48 April 146.00 May 87.50

Monthly data reveals fluctuating but strong inflows throughout the fiscal year. Collections stood at Rs157 billion in July, followed by Rs103.46 billion in August, Rs112.85 billion in September, Rs 143.48 billion in October, Rs 148.36 billion in November, and a peak of Rs 162.46 billion in December. Revenues then declined to Rs 108.76 billion in January and Rs 120.39 billion in February, before recovering to Rs 139.48 billion in March and Rs 146 billion in April. In May, collections eased to approximately Rs 87.50 billion.

Breakdown of the data shows that between July and May, Rs 686.52 billion was collected from imported petrol and diesel, while Rs 753.54 billion was generated from locally refined petroleum products.

In May alone, imported petroleum products contributed around Rs 50 billion, while locally refined fuels added approximately Rs 37 billion to the exchequer.

Officials said surge in revenue is due to higher-than-budgeted petroleum levies agreed under the Finance Bill and commitments with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), alongside improved administrative measures and stricter enforcement.