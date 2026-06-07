Lahore Weather Update: Real-Feel Temperature shoots to 45°C as PDMA warns of Heatwave

LAHORE – Punjab capital city sizzles over weekend. By midday, the temperature was already at 40°C, but it felt even harsher, as if the roads themselves were on fire.

Across Punjab, people stepped outside only to face blistering winds, empty roads, and a heatwave that authorities now fear could push temperatures as high as 48°C in the coming days.

Lahore Weather Today

Parameter Value Temperature 40°C RealFeel® 44°C RealFeel Shade™ 39°C Max UV Index 8.0 (Very High) Wind WNW 7 km/h Humidity 23% Dew Point 15°C Visibility 6 km

Lahore and several districts across Punjab are in the grip of extreme heat as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issues an urgent heatwave alert. Temperatures are expected to rise 5–7°C above normal, with Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and other central and southern districts likely to face scorching conditions between 44°C and 48°C from June 8 to June 11.

PDMA directed all district administrations to activate emergency response plans, establish heatstroke centres, and launch public awareness campaigns. Rescue 1122, fire services, and local departments have been placed on high alert amid fears of heat-related illnesses, urban fires, and dust storms in southern Punjab.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor activity, stay hydrated, and take extra precautions during peak daytime hours as Punjab faces one of the season’s harshest heatwaves.