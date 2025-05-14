Severe heatwave to hit Punjab this week, authorities on high alert

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a statewide heatwave alert, warning of unusually high temperatures in the coming days. All commissioners and deputy commissioners have been instructed to remain on high alert, along with relevant departments including School Education, Health, Transport, Local Government, and Rescue 1122.

According to PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia, the temperature in major cities and plains of Punjab is expected to rise significantly from May 15 to May 19, with the mercury forecasted to soar 4 to 7°C above normal levels. The public has been urged to take precautionary measures as extreme heat may lead to an increased risk of heatstroke and related illnesses.

“All district administrations must ensure adequate supply of clean drinking water at public places, and hospitals and mobile health units should be fully equipped to offer immediate medical assistance for heat-related emergencies,” said DG Kathia.

In line with the Punjab Chief Minister’s directive, PDMA has mobilized local administrations to prioritize public safety and ensure community preparedness during the heatwave period. Special attention is being directed toward the vulnerable population, including children and the elderly.

Citizens have been advised to avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, wear light-colored clothing, keep their heads covered, and minimize unnecessary travel. Those who work outdoors have been urged to take appropriate precautions against the risk of heat exposure.

Meanwhile, the PDMA has also confirmed that a system of westerly winds is likely to enter Punjab by the evening of May 19, bringing the possibility of rain across several districts on May 19 and 20. This weather change is expected to bring some relief following the intense heatwave.