Massive fire in world’s largest pine nut forest in Pakistan leaves three dead
Share
QUETTA – At least three people were killed and seven others injured as a massive fire continues to rage world’s largest pine nut forest in southwestern Balochistan province of Pakistan for ten days.
The fire has destroyed hundreds of tress located on Koh-e-Sulamain, a mountain range that connects three Pakistani provinces Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, and displaced residents of nearby villages.
The first fire erupted on May 9 in Musakhail district and it continued for over a week, consuming pine-nut trees in a radius of 22 kilometers. A second blaze in the forest occurred on Wednesday night near Saraghalai area of district Sheerani. Three peoples lost their lives while attempting to put out the fire.
An official of Zhob division said that four people are still stranded in the forest as the rescue efforts are underway in the area.
Social media users have asked local and international authorities to take immediate measures to control the fire that has put also the lives of wildlife on risk.
The world's biggest Chilghoza pine forest at Sherani, Balochistan is under massive fire for the last one week. Beside Huge biodiversity loss, Several human casualties are also reported. Federal govt. and intl. community must help on an emergency basis.@MaryamNSharif @CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/Isji9AYsyv— Bilal (@Sherani_Bilal07) May 19, 2022
World’s largest forest of pine nuts in #Balochistan is on fire since more than 5 days. Large scale efforts needed to extinguish, authorities need to take immediate action: please spread the word.@sherryrehman @zofeen28 @dawn_com @theLahorewala @rinasaeed @KlasraRauf pic.twitter.com/bb4yUFH2DX— Mariam S. Khan (@mariam_skhan) May 20, 2022
These are forests are categorized among the largest natural pine forests in the world, located at shirani Balochistan.— Ziauddin Baloch (@mengal_ziauddin) May 19, 2022
Fire has been lit in here. Forests and wildlife here are in extreme danger@WWF @UN#SaveSheraniForestSaveLife pic.twitter.com/iJ0hHHcrIq
The very rare #pine #forest in Sherani district regions is in flames for several days now, when Balochistan govt is busy in changing faces, @sherryrehman do you hear, anyway planned to extinguish the forest fire killing the #ecology wild life and oxygen producing trees? pic.twitter.com/sDUxz0e6Pe— Malik Achakzai (@MalikAchkJourno) May 19, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- 10-kg flour price dropped to Rs490 in Punjab as CM Hamza announces ...01:33 PM | 20 May, 2022
- Massive fire in world’s largest pine nut forest in Pakistan leaves ...01:00 PM | 20 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Karachi on daylong visit today12:26 PM | 20 May, 2022
- In US, FM Bilawal Bhutto sheds light on Indian atrocities in occupied ...11:50 AM | 20 May, 2022
- PIA starts Karachi-Damascus direct flights this month11:25 AM | 20 May, 2022
- Sunny Leone’s video of getting body massage goes viral06:50 PM | 19 May, 2022
- 'Willing to play Maryam Nawaz on-screen' – Saba Qamar reveals her ...05:55 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali win hearts with latest video05:09 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022