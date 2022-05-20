Gallantry awards conferred on army personnel of Rawalpindi Corps (VIDEO)
RAWALPINDI – Corps investiture ceremony of Rawalpindi Corps was held at Chaklala Garrison, said military’s media wing on Friday.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Commander X Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza conferred 89 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), 36 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (M) and 19 Tamgha-i-Basalat to Army officers and soldiers for their meritorious services to the nation.
Next of kins of martyred personnel received their awards posthumously. A large number of senior Army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.
