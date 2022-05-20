Gallantry awards conferred on army personnel of Rawalpindi Corps (VIDEO)

02:05 PM | 20 May, 2022
Gallantry awards conferred on army personnel of Rawalpindi Corps (VIDEO)
Share

RAWALPINDI – Corps investiture ceremony of Rawalpindi Corps was held at Chaklala Garrison, said military’s media wing on Friday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Commander X Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza conferred 89 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), 36 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (M) and 19 Tamgha-i-Basalat to Army officers and soldiers for their meritorious services to the nation.

Next of kins of martyred personnel received their awards posthumously. A large number of senior Army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.

Pakistan Army Chief confers gallantry awards on ... 07:54 PM | 18 May, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa conferred military awards to Army personnel for ...

More From This Category
10-kg flour price dropped to Rs490 in Punjab as ...
01:33 PM | 20 May, 2022
Massive fire in world’s largest pine nut forest ...
01:00 PM | 20 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Karachi on daylong ...
12:26 PM | 20 May, 2022
In US, FM Bilawal Bhutto sheds light on Indian ...
11:50 AM | 20 May, 2022
PIA starts Karachi-Damascus direct flights this ...
11:25 AM | 20 May, 2022
FM Bilawal Bhutto defends ex-PM Imran’s Russia ...
10:10 AM | 20 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Adnan Siddiqui clears the air on meeting with former PM Nawaz Sharif
10:12 PM | 19 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr