FM Bilawal Bhutto leaves for maiden China visit tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari fly to China on an official visit tomorrow (Saturday) at the special invitation of Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
This would be Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's first bilateral visit to China since assuming office last month.
The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and senior officials will be part of the foreign minister's delegation.
During the visit, the youngest foreign minister of Pakistan will hold extensive consultations with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
The two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China, state broadcaster reported.
Fast-tracked progress on the transformational China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, flagship project of President Xi Jinping's visionary Belt and Road Initiative, will also feature in the discussions.
The two sides will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues.
FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit will also coincide with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.
The visit will contribute towards further fortifying the time-tested All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China, enhance and deepen CPEC-related engagement, and help in identifying new avenues for bilateral cooperation to the benefit of the two countries and peoples.
