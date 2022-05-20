ECP de-seats 25 PTI dissident MPAs

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday de-seated 25 dissident MPAs of PTI from Punjab for giving vote to PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in chief minister election.

A three member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja announced the verdict which was reserved on Tuesday after hearing arguments from both sides.

Earlier, the top election body was to announce its ruling on Wednesday but it was postponed till May 20 for unknown reasons.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi had filed moved the ECP against these MPAs under Article 63(A) of the Constitution after they voted in favour of PML-N’s candidate Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in the election for the chief minister.

The dissident lawmakers include Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Saeed Akbar Khan, Mohammad Ajmal, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Mohammad Amin Zulqernain, Malik Nauman Langrial, Mohammad Salman, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Nazir Ahmed Khan, Fida Hussain, Zahra Batool, Mohammad Tahir, Aisha Nawaz, Sajida Yousaf, Haroon Imran Gill, Uzma Kardar, Malik Asad Ali, Ijaz Masih, Mohammad Sabtain Raza, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Faisal Hayat and Mehar Mohammad Aslam.