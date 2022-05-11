ECP trashes reference against PTI ‘rebel’ lawmakers

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan has dismissed a reference against PTI’s lawmakers who joined the PDM alliance and were found staying at the Sindh House ahead of a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved its decision earlier in the day.

The electoral watchdog announced its decision after hearing arguments from both sides, declaring that Article 63-A of the Constitution did not apply in the case as the dissent lawmakers did not vote against the ousted premier.

The electoral body maintained that the declaration filed against the Members of the National Assembly was not found in accordance with the Constitution.

During the hearing, the counsel of Noor Alam Khan maintained that Article 63 does not apply to the lawmaker, saying the show-cause notice doesn't have legal status. He added that Noor Alam is still a PTI member.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan sent a declaration to former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser seeking the disqualification of rebel lawmakers.

MNAs Noor Alam Khan, Dr Mohammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Nawab Sher Waseer, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Ahmed Hussain Deharr, Rana Mohammad Qasim Noon, Asim Nazeer, Amjad Farooq Khosa, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf, Syed Mobeen Ahmed, Sayed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Mohammad Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Sayed Basit Ahmad Sultan, Aamir Talal Gopang, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Wajiha Qamar, Nuzhat Pathan and Javeria Zafar were among the dissent lawmakers.