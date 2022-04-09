SC to hear presidential reference seeking disqualification of defecting lawmakers
ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan has fixed presidential reference to hear that seeks an interpretation of article 63 (A) for disqualification of lawmakers on grounds of defection.
Reports in local media said the apex court has set the presidential reference filed by Imran Khan-led government for hearing on April 12 (Tuesday).
A larger bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Banidal will hear the reference, the same five-member bench that ruled the deputy speaker’s move to block a no-confidence vote as unconstitutional and ordered parliament to proceed with the vote, which is expected to go against the premier.
The incumbent government moved the court for a lifetime disqualification for parliamentarians who were elected on the party ticket and later joined the opposition alliance amid a no-trust vote.
Earlier today, the ruling PTI also filed a reference with the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to start the process to de-seat them.
In the reference, PTI chairman Imran Khan who is facing the worst political struggle of his career has requested Speaker National Assembly to initiate proceedings to de-seat these members and impose a lifetime ban on them.
The reference submitted by the party's chief whip Amir Dogar stated that the dissident members should be declared ineligible as these members were elected on PTI tickets and later left the party and joined the opposition alliance.
Show-cause notices were also issued to deviant members, while no proper replies were given to text messages, it added.
Last month, the ruling PTI issued show-cause notices to several lawmakers including Noor Alam Khan, Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Nawab Sher, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Ahmed Hussain Deharr, Rana, Muhammad Qasim Noon, Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo, Makhdom Zada Sayed Basit Ahmad Sultan, Aamir Talal Gopang, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Wajiha Qamar, Nuzhat Pathan, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on grounds of alleged defection.
Several dissident lawmakers of PTI came out in the open ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, with the government accusing opposition parties of ‘horse-trading’.
