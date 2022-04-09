PTI government files review petition against SC’s verdict on Deputy Speaker’s ruling

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has filed a petition seeking a review of the decision of the Supreme court’s larger bench against the no-confidence motion.

Reports in local media say PTI leaders Asad Umar, Babar Awan, and Muhammad Azhar Siddique advocate have filed a petition seeking review over the verdict announced by the five-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

The move comes as Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing the toughest challenge of his political career, finalised his consultations with legal experts over the matter.

The Imran Khan-led government prayed for suspension of the verdict of the five-member bench and the National Assembly being allowed to function according to the rules. "The Supreme Court cannot dictate the timetable to the National Assembly under Article 69," the petition cited.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of senior party leaders and legal experts ahead of a National Assembly session for vote on a no-confidence motion that is set to decide his fate.

The recent development comes days after the Supreme Court announced the verdict on the suo motu case and declared the National Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling ‘unconstitutional’.

The larger bench of apex court led by Chief Justice Bandial retained the opposition’s no-trust motion against PM Imran and ruled that the deputy speaker’s violated Constitution and later nullified the dissolution of the National Assembly.