PTI government files review petition against SC’s verdict on Deputy Speaker’s ruling
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has filed a petition seeking a review of the decision of the Supreme court’s larger bench against the no-confidence motion.
Reports in local media say PTI leaders Asad Umar, Babar Awan, and Muhammad Azhar Siddique advocate have filed a petition seeking review over the verdict announced by the five-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.
The move comes as Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing the toughest challenge of his political career, finalised his consultations with legal experts over the matter.
The Imran Khan-led government prayed for suspension of the verdict of the five-member bench and the National Assembly being allowed to function according to the rules. "The Supreme Court cannot dictate the timetable to the National Assembly under Article 69," the petition cited.
Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of senior party leaders and legal experts ahead of a National Assembly session for vote on a no-confidence motion that is set to decide his fate.
The recent development comes days after the Supreme Court announced the verdict on the suo motu case and declared the National Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling ‘unconstitutional’.
Pakistan Parliament's security tightened ahead of ... 10:10 AM | 9 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Security has been beefed up inside and outside of the Parliament House ahead of the no-confidence ...
The larger bench of apex court led by Chief Justice Bandial retained the opposition’s no-trust motion against PM Imran and ruled that the deputy speaker’s violated Constitution and later nullified the dissolution of the National Assembly.
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- PTI government files review petition against SC’s verdict on Deputy ...04:20 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Reham Khan in NA to witness expected ouster of ex-husband Imran Khan ...03:48 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
-
- As Good As Gold, vivo Presents A Brand New Color Variant Of vivo ...02:53 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- LIVE: NA session to vote on no-trust motion against PM Imran resumes02:30 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Hadiqa Kiani breaks silence on her wedding rumours12:05 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat entertains fans with new funny video06:10 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Imran Ashraf and Asma Abbas Gill's latest BTS video wins hearts08:00 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022