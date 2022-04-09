FIA finds no evidence of 'smear campaign' in Sana Javed's defamation case
FIA finds no evidence of 'smear campaign' in Sana Javed's defamation case
Lollywood diva Sana Javed has lately been in the limelight more than any other celebrity in the entertainment industry. Now, the Khaani star's defamation case has come to an end as FIA fails to find evidence of a 'smear campaign'.

Almost a month ago, the 29-year-old actor had filed a case against several people for a "smear campaign" run against her on social media. 

Many makeup artists and models had come forward to share their experiences of working with the Dunk actor and called her out for her disrespectful behavior. In response, she had issued legal notices, claiming that all the things shared online were a part of a "smear campaign" against her.

Now, the head of the FIA Sindh's cybercrime wing, Imran Riaz, has taken to his Twitter handle and tweeted that no evidence was found against the actor.

Shortly after the verdict, the netizens had a lot to say about Javed. They claimed that the Ruswai star should apologize for defaming people and should be banned from working given her rude attitude. 

On the work front, Sana Javed’s spectacular performance in the popular drama series Aye Musht-E-Khaak has been highly lauded by the audience.

