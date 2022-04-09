FIA finds no evidence of 'smear campaign' in Sana Javed's defamation case

Lollywood diva Sana Javed has lately been in the limelight more than any other celebrity in the entertainment industry. Now, the Khaani star's defamation case has come to an end as FIA fails to find evidence of a 'smear campaign'.

Almost a month ago, the 29-year-old actor had filed a case against several people for a "smear campaign" run against her on social media.

Many makeup artists and models had come forward to share their experiences of working with the Dunk actor and called her out for her disrespectful behavior. In response, she had issued legal notices, claiming that all the things shared online were a part of a "smear campaign" against her.

Sana Javed sends Rs100 million defamation notice ... 10:35 AM | 11 Mar, 2022 LAHORE – The ongoing saga between Lollywood diva Sana Javed and model Manal Saleem has taken a new turn with the ...

Now, the head of the FIA Sindh's cybercrime wing, Imran Riaz, has taken to his Twitter handle and tweeted that no evidence was found against the actor.

The complaint filed by Actress Sana Javed against her cyber defamation has been closed. The provided evidence was closely scrutinised by the legal team and the content found was about sharing of personal experiences of different coworkers while at work with Sana Javed. — Imran Riaz (@ImmiRizz) April 8, 2022

Shortly after the verdict, the netizens had a lot to say about Javed. They claimed that the Ruswai star should apologize for defaming people and should be banned from working given her rude attitude.

Stylist Aneela Murtaza issues legal notice to ... 04:32 PM | 16 Mar, 2022 After makeup artist Omayr Waqar, stylist Aneela Murtaza has also issued a counter legal notice to Sana Javed who had ...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

On the work front, Sana Javed’s spectacular performance in the popular drama series Aye Musht-E-Khaak has been highly lauded by the audience.