04:15 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
Sana Javed gets hit with a bag during Jeeto Pakistan live show
After Shaista Lodhi, Lollywood diva Sana Javed is the recent celebrity to narrowly escape major accidents during a live show. The 29-year-old has returned back to the screen as she heads the team Islamabad Dragons in the game show ‘Jeeto Pakistan League’.

The Jeeto Pakistan show is currently airing its Ramadan special episode and needless to say, the show has its fair share of light and fun-filled moments.

However, the netizens were left rolling with laughter as one of the contestants hilariously chucked a bag that hit the Dunk actor in the face during chaotic prize games.

The Khaani actor has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of fame with drop-dead gorgeous looks and impeccable acting talent.

Earlier, Sana landed in hot waters when many models and makeup artists stepped forward and shared their terrible working experiences with her. Many celebrities have come out in support of her and some have discussed their bad experiences.

On the work front, Javed’s spectacular performance in the popular drama serial Aye Musht-E-Khaak has been highly lauded by the audience.

