Atif Aslam's Azaan video winning hearts on the internet
KARACHI - Pakistani sensational artist Atif Aslam has recently released his personal rendition of the Islamic call for prayer or "Azaan". The video has melted the hearts of millions throughout the world, especially among singer's Asian fans and followers.
In the video released on all his social media accounts, the artist recites the Arabic verses in his powerful, soulful voice. Social media quickly lit up with praise for the singer with fans propelling the hashtag #AtifAslam to Pakistan s top trends.
AZAN Recitation - Atif Aslamhttps://t.co/44ONnGgoLJ— Atif Aslam (@itsaadee) April 4, 2020
Many celebrities including artists, athletes and influencers have been finding unique and creative ways to engage with their fans and channel their talents during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown and this is certainly one of the more successful attempts.
Let's have a look at some of the social media reactions:
Masaallah Bahuut hi Achhi Awaaz hai Aapka 🤲🤲🤲🤲👌👌👌— Afsar ali (@Theshamsali) April 4, 2020
usse kaho mangal bhawan amangal haari gaa de 😭— 🦓👻🦓 (@tom_jerryi) April 4, 2020
SUBHAANALLAH..— HIBA (@DingDongggggggg) April 4, 2020
Glad to hear the recitation of Azan in your beautiful voice..!!
May ALLAH PAK bless you.
SubhanAllah 💚 Pure bliss— RaFaZ aaDeeZ 🎵 (@Rafaz_aadeez) April 4, 2020
Ayeeeeeeeeeeee Dil Jeet liya as usual 😍😍😍👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻...— Kiñzä💘 (@Kinza_Afridi10) April 4, 2020
MASHALLAH 😍
Heart touching
Sir u r a legend love u— Saqib Bashir (@SaqibBa86259090) April 4, 2020
