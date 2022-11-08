Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed ooze love in latest birthday video

Noor Fatima
10:33 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed ooze love in latest birthday video
Source: Arez Ahmed (Instagram)
The Lollywood couple currently reigning hearts of their millions of fans and followers is none other than Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed.

The on-screen couple who is married in real life has a knack for treating their fans with scintillating pictures of each other and breaking the internet every now and then.

The Ishq Nahin Aasan couple recently celebrated one of their partner's birthdays at a lavish restaurant. 

The couple was celebrating the Mohabbat Daagh Ki Soorat actor's birthday in Azerbaijan and shared PDA-filled Instagram stories of gushing love for each other.

Social media platforms have been sending congratulatory messages for the Dil Tanha Tanha star.    

For starters, Ahmed has turned 31 this year.

On the work front, Bukhari was recently seen in Fitoor, Inteha e Ishq, Berukhi, Meray Humnasheen, Pehchaan and Ishq Nahin Aasan.

Ahmed, on the other hand, is widely recognised for Mehar Posh, Kahin Deep Jaley, Mera Rab Waris, Mohabbat Daagh Ki Soorat and Uraan.

