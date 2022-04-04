Hiba Bukhari shares how Arez Ahmed proposed her

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim a bit as Pakistan's celebrity pair is still keen on exuding couple goals to the world.

Their reel life chemistry translated into a real-life romance and their massive fan following was ecstatic over the Deewangi actress's wedding.

Now, the Fitoor star has shared about how Arez proposed to her. She revealed that Ahmed sent his parents after proposing to her on the drama set. Hiba and Arez have worked together in the drama serial Tarap.

Moreover, the newlyweds had a dreamy fairy-tale wedding before they jetted off to Sri Lanka for their honeymoon.

On the work front, Hiba has been riding high on the success of her popular drama serial Berukhi alongside Junaid Khan.