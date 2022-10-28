'The Crown' – Humayun Saeed's first look as Dr Hasnat revealed

The first look of Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed as Princess Diana’s Companion Dr. Hasnat in the upcoming season of the royal drama The Crown has finally been unveiled.

The London Nahi Jaunga actor plays Dr Hasnat, the late Princess's rumoured beau in the fifth installment of the Netflix hit show.

Talking about his character for the first time, Saeed told Variety that “Dr Hasnat Khan and Princess Diana were total opposites."

"He was a very ordinary man in every way and I feel this is what attracted Princess Diana to him. His nature and simplicity made him special to Princess Diana.”

The Meray Paas Tum Hou actor went on to add: “I haven’t played a real-life character on-screen and to play the role of Dr Hasnat Khan who everyone knows due to Princess Diana was a huge responsibility. I am confident audiences will love the simplicity of the relationship and how it is portrayed on-screen.”

Elizabeth Debicki, who has essayed Princess Diana in the fifth season, also shared her experience of working with the London Nahi Jaunga star.

The 'People's Princess' is said to have described Khan as 'Mr Wonderful' and in May 1996, she visited his family in Lahore too. Diana’s friends are reported to have described Hasnat as the "love of her life" and to have spoken of her distress when he ended their relationship in June 1997. He also attended Diana's funeral ceremony as well.