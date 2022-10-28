PIA to restart Islamabad-Beijing direct flights on Sunday

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines has finalised the arrangements to resume direct weekly passenger flights on Beijing-Islamabad-Beijing route from Sunday.

The flight PK-854 will depart from Islamabad International Airport at 6.45 am on Sunday and touch down at Beijing airport at 14.55 pm local time. This flight will return to the Pakistani capital city later in the evening.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China banned all international flights to and from Beijing in 2020 in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chinese civil aviation has accorded approval to PIA to resume its flight operation between Islamabad and Beijing considering Pakistan as the only all-weather strategic partner of China, state broadcaster reported.

