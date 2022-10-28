PIA to restart Islamabad-Beijing direct flights on Sunday
Web Desk
06:56 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
PIA to restart Islamabad-Beijing direct flights on Sunday
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines has finalised the arrangements to resume direct weekly passenger flights on Beijing-Islamabad-Beijing route from Sunday.

The flight PK-854 will depart from Islamabad International Airport at 6.45 am on Sunday and touch down at Beijing airport at 14.55 pm local time. This flight will return to the Pakistani capital city later in the evening.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China banned all international flights to and from Beijing in 2020 in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chinese civil aviation has accorded approval to PIA to resume its flight operation between Islamabad and Beijing considering Pakistan as the only all-weather strategic partner of China, state broadcaster reported.

https://dailytimes.com.pk/1012817/pia-cuts-fare-for-students-on-flights-from-pakistan-to-china/

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz thanks US for additional $30 million ...
06:06 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
MPA Khurram Laghari leaves PTI hours before long ...
05:20 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
Haleem Adil Sheikh "disappointed" as Dua Bhutto ...
03:47 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit ...
01:19 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
Decision-making on scientific data vital for ...
12:58 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
Pakistan seeks fresh petroleum policy to ...
12:00 PM | 28 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zarnish Khan leaves fans grooving with killer dance moves
04:56 PM | 28 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr