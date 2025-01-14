Petroleum prices set to rise again

The prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are expected to rise again, driven by an increase in global oil market rates, according to industry sources.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has received pricing proposals based on international market trends. Projections suggest petrol prices could increase by Rs. 3.50 per liter, high-speed diesel by Rs. 3.70 per liter, light diesel oil by up to Rs. 5 per liter, and kerosene by over Rs. 6 per liter.

OGRA will finalize the new prices on January 15, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif granting final approval. The Ministry of Finance will issue an official notification, and the revised prices will be effective from January 16 to January 31, 2025.