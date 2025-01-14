Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab sets new speed limit for motorcyclists

LAHORE – The Punjab cabinet has approved new speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour for motorcyclists in order to ensure safety of commuters on the roads.

Information Minister Azma Bokhari revealed it while addressing a press conference on Tuesday, adding that it has also been approved that registration of vehicles will be made within six months.

The meeting decided that the speed of motorcycles will not exceed 60 kilometers per hour, and companies will be instructed to ensure that new motorcycles do not exceed this limit.

She said that the cabinet has approved the Hindu Marriage Act Rules. Azma Bukhari added that the Punjab government will provide loans to young people for starting businesses.

Additionally, interest-free loans of up to Rs30 million will be available through the Easy Business Card.

She said electric vehicles will soon hit the roads of Punjab as first consignment of 28 buses will reach Lahore in two or three days.

She mentioned that cabinet has approved its unique Punjab Finance Business.

In a similar development, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has launched a pilot project to construct dedicated lanes for cyclists and motorcyclists in Lahore.

The first phase of the project will see the creation of a 4-kilometer-long bike lane from Kalma Chowk to Lahore Bridge.

