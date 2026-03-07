Sui Gas Load Shedding starts across Punjab as Iran–US War disrupts RLNG supply

ISLAMABAD – The ripple effects of Iran–US conflict now reached Pakistan’s energy system, with serious consequences for millions of households across Punjab.

As Pakistanis faced huge increase in Petrol Prices, Sui Northern quietly started unannounced gas load management across the region, including Lahore. Residents are already reporting complete gas outages in homes, leaving kitchen stoves cold and families struggling to cook meals.

Officials from Sui Northern confirmed that no official load-shedding schedule has been released yet, but they revealed temporary strategy to manage the crisis. Gas supply is being prioritized only during Sehri and Iftar, while pressure is being drastically reduced during the rest of the day.

This pressure drop is already causing serious disruptions in densely populated neighborhoods, where households may receive little to no gas at all.

The situation worsened after a dramatic collapse in RLNG supply, which has plunged from 800 million cubic feet to just 200 million cubic feet.

Authorities will review situation after Eidul Fitr before deciding on further steps, leaving citizens uncertain about how long the crisis will last.