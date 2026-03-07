Security alert in Islamabad, Rawalpindi amid Threat Warnings

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi issued urgent security warning for next 48 hours amid concerns that militant factions may launch retaliatory attacks in twin cities.

Officials believe pressure on extremist networks, including Balochistan Liberation Army and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, could provoke violence targeting security forces and crowded public spaces.

The alert specifically covers sensitive locations in Islamabad, where sites such as Faisal Mosque, Centaurus Mall, and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences are considered potential targets. Officials warn that mosques during Taraweeh prayers, Friday congregations, and bustling markets may be especially vulnerable. Shopping centres and other densely populated areas remain on high alert.

In Rawalpindi, security forces are monitoring hotspots such as Raja Bazaar, Sadiqabad Bazaar, Dubai Plaza, and Moti Bazaar. These areas, known for heavy foot traffic and commercial activity, could be at heightened risk.

Citizens have been urged to exercise caution, avoid crowded locations, and steer clear of temporary stalls or gatherings over the next two days. Security agencies continue to monitor developments and have increased protective measures in key zones.