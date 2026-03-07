PTCL, Ufone congratulate Pakistan hockey team on World Cup qualification

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone on Friday congratulated the national hockey team for securing qualification for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup after defeating Japan in the semifinals of the qualifiers.

The victory marks Pakistan’s return to the global tournament after an eight-year absence and is being seen as a positive step toward the revival of the country’s national sport.

PTCL and Ufone have been supporting Pakistan hockey for the past one and a half years as main partners of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). According to the companies, their support began well before the team’s recent successes, reflecting confidence in the squad’s potential and the legacy of Pakistan hockey.

During this period, the national team has achieved several notable results, including winning a bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy and finishing runners-up at the FIH Nations Cup.

The companies reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the PHF and the national team, stating that they will continue efforts to promote hockey across the country and help strengthen Pakistan’s presence in international competitions.

They also extended best wishes to the team as it prepares to represent Pakistan at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.