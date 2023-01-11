Pakistan PM Shehbaz meets brother Nawaz Sharif in Geneva

GENEVA – The meeting between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif was held in Geneva as PML-N bigwigs discussed political matters in a one-on-one meeting.

Reports in local media said the premier called on his elder brother and party supremo Nawaz Sharif, where he travelled to co-host the climate moot.

It was reported that the premier exchanged views on party matters and the current political situation with Nawaz Sharif, who traveled to the Central European country to accompany his daughter Maryam Nawaz for a medical procedure.

The duo discussed the current scenario in the country’s most populous region Punjab, once the hometown of PML-N, now ruled by arch-rival PTI. Reports further claimed that Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar also attended the events.

The premier also took his elder brother into confidence on his meetings with global leaders and positive response to an international conference.

PML-N supremo also issued new directives to younger brother as the cash-strapped country is facing the worst economic crisis in recent years.

Earlier this week, the premier co-chaired a conference in Geneva, in a bid to draw funds to help Pakistan recover more effectively from the devastation caused by recent floods.