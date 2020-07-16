Pakistan Army chief offers help to Italy in fight against COVID-19
06:32 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
Pakistan Army chief offers help to Italy in fight against COVID-19
RAWALPINDI – Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed.

The Army Chief also offered all possible assistance to the ambassador in fight against COVID-19.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s medical assistance and role for peace and stability in the region.

