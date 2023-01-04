Maryam travels to Geneva for surgery with father Nawaz Sharif, confirms Info Minister

LONDON – Deposed Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz departed for Geneva, Switzerland from the British capital on Wednesday.
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed Sharif's 'medical visit' in a tweet, saying PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has departed for Geneva today from London for her surgery and added that Maryam’s father will be accompanying her.
Aurangzeb also revealed Maryam’s return to her homeland in the second half of January to assume her new responsibilities as the party’s chief organizer.
PMLN Senior Vice President @MaryamNSharif has departed for Geneva today from London for her surgery. Quaid PMLN @NawazSharifMNS is accompanying her. She will return to Pakistan in the 3rd week of January to assume her new responsibilities as Chief Organizer, Insha’Allah— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 4, 2023
The minister announced Sharif's visit as reports in local media claimed that the top PML-N leaders, who are set to return to Pakistan before elections, left for Geneva, on a week-long tour.
It was also reported that Nawaz, Maryam, and some other party members flew from Heathrow airport today on a Swiss flight along with two other family members.
Sharif, who is living in self-exile, will also visit his heart surgeon in Geneva with the same surgeon who visited the PML-N leader in London.
The prominent political figures departed for Switzerland at a time when Nawaz’s younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, the sitting Prime Minister, will also be visiting Geneva to co-host the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan next week.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 04, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|263
|265
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|299
|302
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.2
|68.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.8
|66.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|160
|161.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.95
|607.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.33
|2.38
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|741.02
|746.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.85
|170.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.99
|246.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.56
|6.66
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,440. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 147,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,550.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.