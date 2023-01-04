Search

Maryam travels to Geneva for surgery with father Nawaz Sharif, confirms Info Minister

Web Desk 10:49 PM | 4 Jan, 2023
Source: File Photo

LONDON – Deposed Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz departed for Geneva, Switzerland from the British capital on Wednesday.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed Sharif's 'medical visit' in a tweet, saying PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has departed for Geneva today from London for her surgery and added that Maryam’s father will be accompanying her.

Aurangzeb also revealed Maryam’s return to her homeland in the second half of January to assume her new responsibilities as the party’s chief organizer.

The minister announced Sharif's visit as reports in local media claimed that the top PML-N leaders, who are set to return to Pakistan before elections, left for Geneva, on a week-long tour.

It was also reported that Nawaz, Maryam, and some other party members flew from Heathrow airport today on a Swiss flight along with two other family members.

Sharif, who is living in self-exile, will also visit his heart surgeon in Geneva with the same surgeon who visited the PML-N leader in London.

Nawaz Sharif, family spotted enjoying Europe vacation in new viral picture

The prominent political figures departed for Switzerland at a time when Nawaz’s younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, the sitting Prime Minister, will also be visiting Geneva to co-host the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan next week.

