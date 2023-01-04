Maryam travels to Geneva for surgery with father Nawaz Sharif, confirms Info Minister

LONDON – Deposed Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz departed for Geneva, Switzerland from the British capital on Wednesday.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed Sharif's 'medical visit' in a tweet, saying PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has departed for Geneva today from London for her surgery and added that Maryam’s father will be accompanying her.

Aurangzeb also revealed Maryam’s return to her homeland in the second half of January to assume her new responsibilities as the party’s chief organizer.

PMLN Senior Vice President @MaryamNSharif has departed for Geneva today from London for her surgery. Quaid PMLN @NawazSharifMNS is accompanying her. She will return to Pakistan in the 3rd week of January to assume her new responsibilities as Chief Organizer, Insha’Allah — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 4, 2023

The minister announced Sharif's visit as reports in local media claimed that the top PML-N leaders, who are set to return to Pakistan before elections, left for Geneva, on a week-long tour.

It was also reported that Nawaz, Maryam, and some other party members flew from Heathrow airport today on a Swiss flight along with two other family members.

Sharif, who is living in self-exile, will also visit his heart surgeon in Geneva with the same surgeon who visited the PML-N leader in London.

The prominent political figures departed for Switzerland at a time when Nawaz’s younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, the sitting Prime Minister, will also be visiting Geneva to co-host the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan next week.