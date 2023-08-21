Prime suspect involved in May 9 attack on intel agency’s office arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested a prime suspect involved in attacking an office of the intelligence agency in the garrison city of Rawalpindi during May 9 violence.

The suspect has been identified as Sajjad Haider, who is also former chairman of Union Council 18 in Rawalpindi. He has been shifted to New Town police station.

Police said Haider has been at large since attacking the office of the intelligence agency in Shamsabad area of the city.

The suspect was later produced in an anti-terrorism court where police sought his physical remand for interrogation.

Later, the ATC judge remanded him into police custody for seven days.

On May 9, a violent situation was witnessed in various cities of the country after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case.

During the violence, the protesters had attacked several public and military installations, including the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander.

Authorities have arrested hundreds of suspects in a crackdown launched after the May 9 mayhem with over 100 handing over to the military for trial.