Lahore Weather Update: Rain expected in Punjab Capital over Weekend

ISLAMABAD – After days of intense heat and dry conditions, Lahoris can expect some relief as rain is expected this weekend.

Met Department issued a forecast indicating a 30pc chance of rain, windstorms, or thunderstorms on Saturday. This weather pattern is expected to bring cooler temperatures and some respite from the ongoing heatwave.

A spokesperson from the department explained that shallow westerly trough approaching northern parts of country will trigger isolated rain showers and dust storms in areas including upper KP, South Punjab, the Pothohar plateau, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Weather Update

While daytime temperatures remain very high, which could reach up to 46°C with RealFeel of 49°C, the expected rains are likely to ease the scorching heat, especially during the evenings and nights.

Lahor residents are advised to stay alert for possible wind gusts and sudden weather changes as thunderstorms develop. Met department also urged people to take precautions during the ongoing heatwave, including avoiding direct sun exposure during peak hours and staying well-hydrated.