Avoid traveling during THESE hours, motorways polices issues advisory amid heatwave

LAHORE – The National Highways and Motorways Police has issued an important travel advisory to ensure the safety of travelers amid ongoing intensive heatwave in the country.

Motorway Police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed has appealed to the public to check water and coolant levels before driving in extreme heat.

He advised keeping an eye on the engine temperature and tire pressure. Citizens are also urged not to keep lighters, mobile phones, or perfumes inside cars during intense heat.

He further recommended avoiding unnecessary travel between 11 am and 4 pm, and not leaving children or the elderly alone in vehicles during hot weather.

People should carry extra water and a first aid box and always park their vehicles in shaded areas.

The spokesperson also advised keeping windows slightly open while parking the car and emphasized the importance of wearing seat belts, observing speed limits, and maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles during travel.