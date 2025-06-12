Passenger Aircraft crashes at India’s Ahmedabad Airport; casualties feared onboard

AHMEDABAD – A passenger plane carrying around 240 people reportedly crashed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Wednesday, sparking fears of casualties.

The London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, triggering a large-scale emergency response and raising fears of casualties. Flight AI171, operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, departed at 1:38 PM and reportedly went down within next couple of minutes of takeoff.

The aircraft is said to have crashed near Meghaninagar – a populated region close to airport. Thick plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the crash site, with visuals shared by local media showing fire and debris near the airport perimeter. Emergency services, including fire brigades, ambulances, and disaster response teams, rushed to the area. The airport has been temporarily closed as a precaution.

Air India shared a post online, saying “Flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, June 12. We are currently gathering more information and will share updates as soon as possible.”

While 242 passengers were reportedly onboard, officials have not yet confirmed the number of casualties or survivors. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities are working to clear the wreckage and account for everyone on the flight.

The cause of the crash remains unknown at this stage. Aviation regulators and local authorities have launched a formal investigation to determine what led to the tragic incident.

More updates to follow…