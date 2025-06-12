Footage captures moment Air India plane Crashes near Ahmedabad Airport

AHMEDABAD – Horrifying footage surfaced showing final moments of Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday.

The clip, widely shared online, appears to show Boeing 787 Dreamliner struggling to gain altitude before slamming into the ground, erupting into a massive fireball and thick plumes of black smoke. The incident has sent shockwaves across the country as families await news of the 242 people reportedly on board.

Footage appears to capture the moment when an Air India plane, carrying more than 200 passengers, crashed en route to the UK in Ahmedabad, India pic.twitter.com/V0dnvdlnWK — TRT World (@trtworld) June 12, 2025

The ill-fated Air India flight AI171 was bound for London’s Gatwick Airport. It took off at 1:38 pm but crashed within five minutes near the Meghaninagar area, just outside the airport perimeter. The crash site was quickly engulfed in flames, as seen in the chilling footage that shows the aircraft skimming dangerously low before impact.

Emergency response teams, including fire brigades and ambulances, rushed to the scene. The Ahmedabad airport has been temporarily shut down, and rescue operations are underway.

Airline said Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad–London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. We are currently gathering more information and will share updates at the earliest.

Initial visuals released by PTI show a towering column of smoke rising from the crash site, signaling the severity of the explosion. The footage suggests the aircraft never successfully lifted off and eventually crashed.