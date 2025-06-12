Uae Witnesses Rare Lunar Event As Strawberry Moon Appears

Residents across the United Arab Emirates were treated to a mesmerizing celestial event on Wednesday evening as the rare “Strawberry Moon” lit up the night sky in a stunning spectacle.

Rising above the eastern horizon, the full moon displayed a faint reddish hue, enchanting skywatchers across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah. Although astronomers had explained that the moon would not appear pink despite its name, its reddish tint at moonrise—caused by atmospheric dust and the scattering of light—created a magical effect that captivated onlookers.

Photographers documented the scene from multiple vantage points across the country, capturing the moon’s delicate transition from pink to orange and its unusually low appearance near the horizon. The photographs quickly gained attention on social media, with viewers describing the moon’s glow as enchanting and unforgettable.

This particular Strawberry Moon was especially significant because it marked the lowest full moon of the current lunar cycle, a rare occurrence tied to the Great Lunar Standstill. This phenomenon happens only once every 18.6 years, and the next similar sight will not be visible until 2043.

For astronomy enthusiasts and casual observers alike, the 2025 Strawberry Moon offered a rare moment of wonder and connection with the cosmos, reminding many of the quiet beauty found above.