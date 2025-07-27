Sindh sees surge in college admissions under new policy

KARACHI – Directorate of Colleges Sindh has reported a significant surge in first-year college applications and admissions across the province, marking a notable success of the revised admission policy introduced this year.

According to statistics shared by the Directorate, a remarkable rise in student interest has been observed—particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad—where comparative data from 2024 and 2025 reveals a striking contrast.

In Karachi, the number of applications received rose from 89,778 in 2024 to 97,199 in 2025, while admissions witnessed a dramatic leap from just 806 last year to 19,041 this year within the same timeframe.

Similarly, in Hyderabad, 28,482 applications were submitted last year with 21,083 admissions, while this year, 26,430 applications resulted in 24,620 admissions—showcasing a more efficient and responsive system.

Beyond the two major cities, this upward trend is echoed across other divisions of Sindh, where significant progress has been reported this year, reflecting growing student confidence in the admission system

• Mirpurkhas: 10,604 applications, 10,206 admissions

• Shaheed Benazirabad: 10,161 applications, 4,149 admissions

• Larkana: 9,873 applications, 6,622 admissions

• Sukkur: 10,914 applications, 8,967 admissions

In an exclusive statement, Dr. Navaid Rab Siddiqui, Director General Colleges Sindh, praised the overall progress and said that they are pleased to share the admission process is progressing successfully this year. With a significant rise in the number of applications, it is evident that the admission policy—carefully planned and efficiently implemented under the guidance of the Honorable Secretary College Education and the Minister for College Education—is yielding positive results. These developments highlight the impact of improved administrative mechanisms and a transparent, merit-based system implemented under the revised admission framework.

“We urge all students to promptly confirm their admissions. Please note that the merit list has been finalized and will remain unchanged. Transparency, fairness, and discipline will continue to guide the entire process. We thank the public for placing their trust in public colleges and look forward to welcoming students to a productive academic journey,” expressed Dr. Navaid, adding that the Directorate remains fully committed to upholding quality education and merit-based admissions, ensuring that public colleges across Sindh remain accessible, equitable, and responsive to the academic needs of students from all backgrounds.