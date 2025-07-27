Pakistan seeks balanced ties with China and US, says Ishaq Dar

NEW YORK – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan maintains good relations with both China and the United States and does not want to become part of any bloc.

Suggest headlines

Addressing the Pakistani community in New York, he said that the United Nations and the OIC must go beyond mere statements and take practical steps. Palestine and Kashmir are long‑standing disputes, and their resolution is essential for global peace.

Dar said the OIC is the second largest organization in the world; its role should now be decisive rather than symbolic. A two‑state solution is the only sustainable solution to the Palestine issue, and there must be an immediate ceasefire and uninterrupted humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people.

He stated that Pakistan wanted peace with India and is ready to engage in dialogue if invited. Resolving the Kashmir issue could open doors for development, tourism, and investment in the region.

Ishaq Dar said that Security Council’s unanimous Resolution 2788 is a major diplomatic success for Pakistan. He added that if the United States mediates, Pakistan is ready, but India’s consent is necessary.

DPM said that if the United States plays an active role on Kashmir, the issue could be resolved. President Trump’s visit to Pakistan will be welcomed, and a formal announcement will be made jointly by both countries.

Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan has already dismantled Lashkar‑e‑Taiba, and the US has not provided evidence against TRF. Pakistan has been the biggest victim of terrorism, sacrificing 80,000 lives and suffering a loss of 152 billion dollars.

He said that Pakistan is playing a diplomatic role in reducing tensions between Iran and Israel. The visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan is expected soon, and both foreign ministers are in contact. Pakistan’s relations with the Arab world are historic, strong, and deep in every field.

In an interview with Arab media, Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan is ready for dialogue with India, but negative statements are continuously coming from India.