Pakistan reports three more polio cases, tally reaches 17 in 2025

ISLAMABAD – Health authorities have confirmed three new cases of polio in Pakistan, raising fresh concerns about the ongoing efforts to eradicate the virus.

According to the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), two cases were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—one each in North Waziristan and Lakki Marwat—while one case was confirmed in Umerkot, Sindh. With these new cases, the total number of polio cases reported in the country so far in 2025 has risen to 17.

The officials explained that the poliovirus primarily affects children with weak immunity. They warned that children who miss routine vaccination not only put themselves at risk but also pose a danger to others in their communities.

The NEOC has once again urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops in every nationwide campaign. Officials emphasized that protection against polio is only possible through repeated vaccination.

In addition, parents are advised to complete the full course of routine immunizations for their children, from birth until 15 months of age, to safeguard them against polio and other preventable diseases.