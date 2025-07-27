Pakistan increases cash rewards for medal-winning athletes

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has officially raised cash awards for athletes who win medals at international competitions.

This decision was approved during the 34th Board meeting, resulting in a revised cash award policy that significantly boosts rewards across major sporting events.

Under the new guidelines, an Olympic gold medalist will now receive Rs30 million, up from Rs10 million. Silver medalists at the Olympics will be awarded Rs20 million, compared to the previous Rs7.5 million, while bronze medalists will get Rs10 million instead of Rs5 million.

For the Asian Games, the gold medal prize has doubled from Rs7.5 million to Rs15 million. Silver medalists will earn Rs7 million, and bronze winners Rs5 million.

In the Commonwealth Games, gold medal recipients will receive Rs7.5 million, up from Rs5 million. Silver medalists will be awarded Rs5 million, and bronze medalists Rs3 million.

The updated policy also introduces distinct award categories for World Championships, Asian Championships, Commonwealth events, and junior-level competitions.

Gold winners of the World Championships, held every four years, will be granted Rs7.5 million.

Cash prizes for Commonwealth and junior-level competitions have been aligned with championship standards.

A separate structure has been established for snooker and squash. Under the new policy, the Snooker World Champion will receive Rs1.5 million, while the winner of the Asian Snooker Championship will be awarded Rs750,000.

In squash, champions of the British Open or equivalent events will earn Rs10 million, and winners of Junior Squash Championships will receive Rs5 million.

This enhanced award policy aims to motivate athletes to achieve excellence on the international stage and elevate Pakistan’s standing in global sports.