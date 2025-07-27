Uae Activates Visa Exemption For Pakistani Diplomatic And Official Passport Holders

ISLAMABAD – Visa exemption for Pakistani diplomatic and official passport holders has been activated in the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that during a meeting on June 24, 2025, in Abu Dhabi with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both sides agreed to grant visa exemption to holders of diplomatic and official passports.

He added that a memorandum of understanding was signed to implement these measures, which would come into effect 30 days after the signing date.

The Deputy Prime Minister stated that UAE authorities have activated the visa exemption for Pakistani diplomatic and official passport holders entering the UAE, effective from July 25, 2025, applying to all relevant passports.

Ishaq Dar also noted that visa exemption will be extended to UAE citizens at all airports in Pakistan.