Motorway gang rape incident co-accused Waqar-ul-Hassan surrenders before police, denies charges

LAHORE - In the latest development, one of the main suspects and allegedly co-accused of the motorway gang rape incident has appeared before the city police today (Sunday).

According to media details, one of the two suspects, Waqar-ul-Hassan, surrendered before the Lahore police and denied his involvement in the crime.

The accused, Waqar appeared at CIA police station in Lahore‘s Model Town and denied charges before Lahore police.

Waqar-ul-Hassan surrenders day after the investigation officers identified prime suspects involved in the case.

Meanwhile, Waqar-ul-Hassan’s relative Abbas is also allegedly involved in the case who is likely to be presented before the team for interrogation.

The horrific Lahore motorway rape incident, which took place on Tuesday night, when a woman was traveling with her children was robbed and gang-raped by two men.