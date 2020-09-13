Motorway gang rape incident co-accused Waqar-ul-Hassan surrenders before police, denies charges
Share
LAHORE - In the latest development, one of the main suspects and allegedly co-accused of the motorway gang rape incident has appeared before the city police today (Sunday).
According to media details, one of the two suspects, Waqar-ul-Hassan, surrendered before the Lahore police and denied his involvement in the crime.
The accused, Waqar appeared at CIA police station in Lahore‘s Model Town and denied charges before Lahore police.
Waqar-ul-Hassan surrenders day after the investigation officers identified prime suspects involved in the case.
Meanwhile, Waqar-ul-Hassan’s relative Abbas is also allegedly involved in the case who is likely to be presented before the team for interrogation.
The horrific Lahore motorway rape incident, which took place on Tuesday night, when a woman was traveling with her children was robbed and gang-raped by two men.
-
-
- VIDEO: Judge beaten up by PTI MPA's husband in Islamabad11:09 AM | 14 Sep, 2020
- Saudi Arabia to lift travel restrictions after January 1: ministry10:23 AM | 14 Sep, 2020
- PM Imran all set to welcome students as institutions are reopening ...10:00 AM | 14 Sep, 2020
-
- Atmosphere Fitness opens up its female wing04:44 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
- Violence breeds violence: Shehzad Roy stands against public hanging ...02:24 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020