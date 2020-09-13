Motorway gang rape incident co-accused Waqar-ul-Hassan surrenders before police, denies charges
Web Desk
01:40 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
Motorway gang rape incident co-accused Waqar-ul-Hassan surrenders before police, denies charges
Share

LAHORE - In the latest development, one of the main suspects and allegedly co-accused of the motorway gang rape incident has appeared before the city police today (Sunday).

According to media details, one of the two suspects, Waqar-ul-Hassan, surrendered before the Lahore police and denied his involvement in the crime.

The accused, Waqar appeared at CIA police station in Lahore‘s Model Town and denied charges before Lahore police.

Waqar-ul-Hassan surrenders day after the investigation officers identified prime suspects involved in the case.

Meanwhile, Waqar-ul-Hassan’s relative Abbas is also allegedly involved in the case who is likely to be presented before the team for interrogation.

The horrific Lahore motorway rape incident, which took place on Tuesday night, when a woman was traveling with her children was robbed and gang-raped by two men.

More From This Category
VIDEO: Judge beaten up by PTI MPA's husband in ...
11:09 AM | 14 Sep, 2020
Saudi Arabia to lift travel restrictions after ...
10:23 AM | 14 Sep, 2020
PM Imran all set to welcome students as ...
10:00 AM | 14 Sep, 2020
Balochistan amends mineral laws to transform ...
11:52 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
India launches massive military operations in ...
10:59 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
Islamabad cops arrested for patronising organised ...
09:43 PM | 13 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Wonder Woman 1984‘ delayed again
12:08 PM | 14 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr