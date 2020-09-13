Atmosphere Fitness opens up its female wing
Web Desk
04:44 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
Atmosphere Fitness opens up its female wing
Atmosphere Fitness opens up its female wing
Atmosphere Fitness opens up its female wing
Share

Karachi’s renowned gymnasium ‘Atmosphere Fitness’ opened up its female wing today; a dedicated unit measuring 8000 Square feet.

The gym had started creating a hype about something exclusive coming for its female audience via its social media assets, which was unveiled today within its community members and stirred up excitement among female gym enthusiasts.

Mustafa Shabbir Hussain, honorary director at Atmosphere Fitness shared his views regarding the new wing. “We always had the vision to open a dedicated state of the art fitness facility for both genders so that the people working around the financial hub of the city can access a health center that has excellent locality and can offer a workout space while on the way to work or after it”. 

The gym hosts a wide range of cardio and strength equipment, now with dedicated wings for both the genders. The floor of the gym cumulatively measures an excess of 20,000 square feet. Team members from the gym claim it as the largest fitness venture in Karachi and possibly in Pakistan.

It was, therefore, necessary for the Atmosphere to become female inclusive, especially as that is a wide audience to cater to. “These are the times when women are actually realising how important it is to look after themselves and in the past few years, women around our city have actively adopted a better and a fitter lifestyle”, Mustafa added.

Atmosphere Fitness is a project of the ‘Dawoodi Bohra Community’, housed inside the ‘Al-Nadi Al-Burhani Sports Academy’, offering courses in outdoor sports including Horse Riding, Archery, and a cricket ground designed according to international standards. 

More From This Category
‘Wonder Woman 1984‘ delayed again
12:08 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
Muneeb Butt is concerned about his daughter’s ...
11:24 AM | 14 Sep, 2020
Atmosphere Fitness opens up its female wing
04:44 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
Violence breeds violence: Shehzad Roy stands ...
02:24 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
Celebrities criticise CCPO Lahore for victim ...
02:09 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
Zoe Viccaji is expecting her first child
05:49 PM | 11 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Wonder Woman 1984‘ delayed again
12:08 PM | 14 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr