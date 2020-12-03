Maya Ali ‘blessed’ to work with Shoaib Mansoor

Maya Ali, who is set to star in Shoaib Mansoor's next film alongside Emmad Irfani, took to Instagram to share about her first day on set.

However, the 31-year-old was tight-lipped about the title of the film though she did reveal the title abbreviates as ‘ABG‘.

The actress also shared a snap of herself with acclaimed writer, director Shoaib Mansoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

Superstar Mahira Khan congratulated her on the development.

"Aaaah!!! Best of luck Maya! You’re working with the besssstt," Mahira Khan wrote.

Maya has worked in several TV serials and movies including Man Mayal, Parre Hatt Love and Teefa in Trouble.