Maya Ali ‘blessed’ to work with Shoaib Mansoor
Share
Maya Ali, who is set to star in Shoaib Mansoor's next film alongside Emmad Irfani, took to Instagram to share about her first day on set.
However, the 31-year-old was tight-lipped about the title of the film though she did reveal the title abbreviates as ‘ABG‘.
The actress also shared a snap of herself with acclaimed writer, director Shoaib Mansoor.
View this post on Instagram
Superstar Mahira Khan congratulated her on the development.
"Aaaah!!! Best of luck Maya! You’re working with the besssstt," Mahira Khan wrote.
Maya has worked in several TV serials and movies including Man Mayal, Parre Hatt Love and Teefa in Trouble.
Maya Ali pens heartfelt note for mother 12:36 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
Superstar Maya Ali paid tribute to her mother in a heartwarming post. On Friday, the actor took to Instagram and ...
-
- Multiple causalities feared after ‘large explosion’ at UK ...07:43 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
-
- Over 50 arrested for violating COVID-19 SOPs at Peshawar metro ...06:57 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
- Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza back to jail after parole ends06:16 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
-
- Nobel laureate Malala joins TikTok for a noble cause02:52 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
- Iqra Aziz nominated Best TV Actress for Lux Style Awards10:19 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020